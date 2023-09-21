Prince William reaches star status in US: New Yorkers stumble to take selfie with royal

Prince William reaches star status in US

Prince William has seemingly reached a star status in New York as Americans stumbled into a chance royal encounter during his visit to the city.



It is said that a crowd draws a crowd in NY, but when King Charles III's eldest son Prince William showed up, New Yorkers appeared to be out of control to take selfies with the Britain's future King, with one one passer-by crying to see the royal.

"I’m ready to cry," a tourist said when Prince William appeared at the Fire Department’s Ten House. "I knew he was coming to downtown," Ms Giustra - who has previously gone outside to find Robert De Niro, George W. Bush, Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo, said.

“Really? Prince William? Sweet," another tourist from said. "Well, I’ve got to hang around for that."



"Oh, my goodness. And I picked today to come to New York City?" one fan said, adding: "I’m so lucky!"



The crowd swelled to about 1000 people. Americans were getting restless to catch a glimpse of Kate Middleton's husband William, asking the royal for selfies.

To the excited crowds, William stuck out his thumb and pointed to his security guards, saying: "I’m sorry, but I’m going to have to go."



The future king of England paused for a while for some photos with the New Yorkers. He turned, ducked forward and smiled into the phone. Then he walked back to the Range Rover.