Taylor Swift fans take brutal dig at Elon Musk over his desperate appeal to singer

Singing sensation Taylor Swift attracted Elon Musk's attention as he asked the pop superstar to post music on X.

Swifties showed no mercy to Tech giant and businesses tycoon Elon Musk, poking fun at the billionaire for his tweet imploring the pop superstar to share new music on X/Twitter.



Elon Musk made the request in response to a post shared by Swift ahead of the release of her new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Swift had partnered with Google to create a sequence of puzzles that, when solved, would reveal the names of new tracks for her forthcoming album.

Swift tweeted "It’s a new soundtrack." She posted on X: "Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all)."

It seems as Tesla owner and CEO of X Musk was desperately waiting for Swift's tweet as he took no time to respond and wrote in comments underneath: "I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform."

Musk's move drew derisive responses from Swift’s fans, with many questioning why the globally famous pop star would feel the need to lend her music to the website’s new feature.

On fan reacted as saying: "Owner of failing social media platform would like one of the biggest musicians on the planet to help it stay relevant."

"Elon is desperate, isn't he? And the world knows it," they added.

Another fan went on commenting: "Elon Musk acting like there is anything Twitter can do for TAYLOR SWIFT re: exposure and reach that she isn’t already doing on her own is inadvertently the first genuinely hilarious thing he’s ever done."

One made fun of the tech giant, saying: “Elon Musk thinks Taylor Swift needs his advice on how to market herself and make her music popular. Because of course he does."