Amanda Holden’s decision to disregard husband ‘warning’ leads to big problem

Amanda Holden totally ignored her husband’s warning and later she regretted it.

Amanda revealed that she missed her flight to Italy on Tuesday after picking up the wrong passport.

The TV star, 52, was jetting off from London City Airport when she realised she had picked up her husband Chris Hughes' passport and not her own.

She was flying out to meet her co-host Alan Carr to film their new series of their hit BBC DIY show the Italian Job.

Speaking to her Heart FM co-presenter Jamie Theakston and guest host Zoe Hardman, who is filling in while Amanda is away for the week, she revealed the mistake.

Amanda revealed: 'Oh! Well I wasn’t supposed to be at Gatwick yesterday, I was supposed to be at City Airport… I got to City Airport and I opened my passport and it was my husband Chris’ passport!

'It was my worst nightmare, my poor friend who was with me, he had to carry on to Italy, and then I had to get into a taxi, I mean shout out to a lady called Georgie Hicks who just helped me all the way she could yesterday to get me onto that plane.

'I had someone go and get my passport on a motorbike, and it got to me when the plane had taken off, so then I got to Gatwick and then eventually I got to Italy in the afternoon!'

Jamie added: 'Goodness me, that’s the sort of stress that gives me goosebumps.'

Amanda added: 'But do you know what honestly Jamie, before I left the house yesterday, my husband said, “You got the right passport?” and I went, “do you know what, stop treating me like one of the children!”

'To ring him up and say, “you won’t believe it I’ve got your passport” and he text me on later in the day, “Can I still talk to you like you’re one of the children.”

The first series of the BBC One programme saw the presenters buy two Sicilian flats for a euro each and spend three months transforming them into one stunning holiday home.

Earlier this year, Amanda said she can't wait to get stuck into the next project in Tuscany with the comedian.