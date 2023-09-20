Meghan Markle to face 'hardships' as Duchess warned of major career threat

File Footage





Meghan Markle has been advised to kick start her influencing career as a delay in building her individual brand could prove to be troublesome for her.

According to entertainment expert Mark Boardman, while speaking to Newsweek, the Duchess of Sussex may need to take advantage of the current pause in Hollywood due to the current writers strike.

"It has never been a more important time for Meghan to continue building her individual brand outside of her marriage with Prince Harry, to be her own person rather than an extra with no direction," he said.

"The longer Meghan has no role, the harder it will be to secure a major deal and attract opportunities,” he warned.

He went on to add that the Suits alum’s interest in fashion and philanthropy could make for a strong career but added that she needed to be very selective.

"Given the Duchess of Sussex's background and interest in fashion, becoming a brand ambassador for a fashion or perfume house could be a lucrative option for her. This would require careful selection of partnerships to maintain her integrity and ensure that the brands she associates with reflect her values.

"Her recent visit to homeless women and girls at a café in Dusseldorf during her trip to Germany is showing the public a more grounded aspect of her that could open up new ambassadorial roles, as well as public speaking opportunities that would command large fees."