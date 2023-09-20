Linda Evangelista opens up on being abused by former husband during five-year marriage

Linda Evangelista has recently revealed her former husband Gérald Marie abused her during their five-year marriage in The Super Models.



While speaking about her relationship with Marie in Apple TV+ documentary, Evangelista said, “I learned that maybe I was in the wrong relationship.”

“It's easier said than done to leave an abusive relationship,” remarked the 58-year-old model.

Evangelista continued, “I understand that concept, because I lived it. If it was just a matter of saying, ‘I want a divorce, see ya’... it doesn't work that way.”

Reflecting on how he would abuse her, Evangelista mentioned, “He knew not to touch my face, not to touch the money-maker, you know?”

She added, “I married him when I was 22 and I got out when I was 27 and he let me out as long as he got everything. But I was safe and I got my freedom.”

Earlier in 2020, Evangelista’s ex Marie was accused of rape and sexual misconduct by seven women and the model appreciated their “courage and strength”.

She pointed out in the documentary, “Thanks to the power of all these women coming forward, God bless all of them, it gave me the courage now to speak.”

“I would love that justice be served. I would love for (expletive) like that to think twice and be afraid and I would love women to know that they're not alone,” stated Evangelista.