Victoria and David Beckham reveal secret dating spot in early days of romance

Victoria and David Beckham used to meet each other in parking lots to when they first began dating in 1997 to keep their budding romance out of the public eye.



In a recently-released teaser for the English football star’s upcoming documentary, Beckham, the ex-Spice Girl explained that her manager at the time advised the young lovers to “try and keep it under wraps.”

“So we would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds,” the fashion designer reminisced.

Following this revelation, the teaser then cut to the former footballer who jokingly quipped, “Classy.”

Beckham, set to be released on October 4 on Netflix, follows the upbringing and career of the esteemed athlete.

The four-part docuseries will also give an account of Posh Spice’s longstanding romance with now-husband David.

David, 48, and Victoria, 49, began dating in 1997 after a fateful meet-cute at one of David’s Manchester United football games.

In 2016, the ex-musician recalled the meeting in a sweet letter she wrote to her past self published in British Vogue.

“While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile,” the letter read.

The pair tied the knot two years later in 1999, and now shares four children – sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.