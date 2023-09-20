Minda Kaling details 'tricky' plot for upcoming Legally Blonde sequel

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3

Minda Kaling offered much-anticipated update on the progress of the third installment of Legally Blonde.

During an appearance on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate star revealed that the production team came up with multiple iterations for the storyline of Legally Blonde 3, however, all plans have been halted indefinitely due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"Obviously, now we sort of have pencils down because of the writers strike, but it's had a couple of iterations over the past couple of years,” explained Kaling. “And I think it's a challenging project because of what makes it so great.”

"Elle Woods is like Reese [Witherspoon's] Avengers character, and people feel so passionately about this."

Legally Blonde 3 was confirmed by Witherspoon back in June 2018, when she posted a video of herself lounging on a blue pool float in a pink sequin bikini on her Instagram.

"I'm just someone who's coming in to co-write the third movie,” The Office alum continued, “and even I see how excited people are.”

“And what is Elle Woods doing in 2023 or 2024 when culture has changed so much since then? And so that's tricky as a writer -- writing something that is incredibly funny and is a great role for Reese but is saying something about feminism now," she added.