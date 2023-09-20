Shawn Mendes flaunts new look in surprise LA outing

Shawn Mendes shows-off his new beard look as he steps out in LA

Shawn Mendes has stepped out in Los Angeles on a shopping spree, flaunting his new beard look.

The Mercy singer was spotted running some errands while he donned an oversized white basic T-shirt and light-wash blue jeans, paired with brown sandals.



In the pictures, the 25-year-old was seen carrying his belongings, including his two tote bags and a take out container.

Earlier, the Canadian singer was pictured enjoying a Mediterranean vacation with his friends following his split from Camila Cabello in June.



An insider told People, post the Senorita duo break up, "The timing was wrong for Shawn and Camila."



The source further revealed that, "Shawn is still growing and discovering himself. He needs time to himself to do what makes him happy. He has a lot more living and learning in his future."



Taking to Instagram, the former couple announced their split on November 17, 2021.



In a touching joint statement, they wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."



"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the note reads.

In the end, Camila and Shawn have expressed their gratitude towards their fans for their constant love and support.