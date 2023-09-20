Taylor Swift confirms Travis Kelce romance rumors?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked romance rumors earlier this month

Taylor Swift fueled rumors of romance with NFL player Travis Kelce after she stepped out in a telling accesory earlier this month.

The 33-year-old singer was spotted out and about in New York City on Sept. 8, wearing a black one shoulder top, a pleated grey skirt and brown boots, her wavy blonde hair loose on her shoulders.

Swift adorned her outfit with highly-priced accessories, including a teardrop-shaped pendant set with an opal, which also happens to be the birthstone of Kelce.

The Lover singer paired the Foundrae's Forever & Always a Pair Pendant with a $6k chain choker from the same brand.

“Kelce is a libra and opal is our birthstone,” exclaimed a fan on the internet.

“even though i believe the kelce’s started the dating rumor to promote their documentary… opal is october birthstone and travis was born in october [sic],” expressed another.

As per the product description on the accesory brand’s website, the pendant “represents love.”

"Each pair comes at a time in our lives when something just feels right. These pairs of pears, we absorb them, fuse them into our own hearts, and our heart grows as a result," it read.

"It's those pairs we choose to keep; friends, lovers, family, chosen family, a part of our heart forever. Forever and always, perpetually, and unceasingly bound."

Swift, Kelce sparked romance rumors shortly after the latter complained in July that the singer refused to see him after he attended one of her concerts at the Eras tour.