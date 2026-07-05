Jesse Eisenberg breaks silence on why he is staying in America despite Hollywood stars fleeing

In the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, a number of Hollywood stars opted to relocate to other countries.



Jesse Eisenberg is not one of them, despite being a critic of the current president.

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The actor, who has several hit films to his credit, shared his reason for staying back, even though he holds Polish citizenship.

At the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Eisenberg explained he is a proud American and has a good life ongoing in the country.

“I am a very lucky American. I have a nice life. My wife is a teacher, and she teaches a lot of students who are not as lucky as we are.”

Instead of packing bags, Eisenberg shared a sense of responsibility to stay back in the country and help those in need.

"I think we feel, if anything, a responsibility to stay in New York and help those who are struggling through a tougher period in American history."

"No, I’m not going to leave because I don’t like the politics of America. That seems a little silly, because my life is very good," the actor added.

Though the star has a sharp opinion on lightning-rod matters.

For example, Eisenberg declined to become part of The Social Network sequel.

When asked, he said he did not wish to link to Mark Zuckerberg – the Meta head he previously played in the original movie.

It is worth noting that Eisenberg received his Polish citizenship in March 2025 after starring in A Real Pain.