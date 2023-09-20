Clayton Echard, ‘Bachelor’ alum’s ex-fling demands paternity test after getting pregnant

Clayton Echard, Bachelor alum’s ex-fling believes he is the father of his to-be-born child, and is demanding a paternity for proof or otherwise evidence.



The 33-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona podcast presenter, who prefers to remain unnamed, claimed in a paternity lawsuit filed last month, which was first reported by the US Sun on Monday, that she "engaged in [inappropriate] activity" with the 30-year-old reality star on May 20.

The woman recently filed a motion to seal the case, which the court has not yet approved. She claimed that she is expected to give birth to twins in February.

In the event that Echard is the father of her unborn children, the lawsuit also included her preferred parenting schedule.

The woman claimed in court documents that she "hadn't been with anyone since March of 2022" and that the alleged one-night encounter caused her to become pregnant with twins.

The woman said that shortly after, she used two at-home pregnancy tests, both of which were positive. On June 1, she went to an urgent care center to confirm her pregnancy.

She claimed to have promptly emailed Echard a copy of the urgent care test results, which were attached to her legal records.