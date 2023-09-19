Kareena Kapoor admits binge-watching Saif Ali Khan’s Sacred Games

Kareena Kapoor admits binge-watching Saif Ali Khan’s popular web series, Sacred Games

Kareena Kapoor has recently admitted that the first Netflix show she has ever binge-watched was her husband Saif Ali Khan’s popular web series, Sacred Games.



The Bollywood diva who is currently busy promoting her Netflix debut film, Jaane Jaan, sat down with Netflix India to answer some fun questions.

The video began with Kareena sharing that ever since she was in her mother’s stomach, the 42-year-old knew she wanted to be in front of the camera.

During the Q/A session, the Jab We Met actress has showered praise on her Jaane Jaan co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

"I was super excited working with them. I just feel like the way they kind of perform, the way they kind of act, is as real as it gets," she said.



Jaane Jaan, the highly anticipated mystery thriller film will release on the occasion of Kareena's 43rd birthday on September 21.



In conversation with Hello, the mother of two opened up about embracing her forties and breaking the stereotype.

"Women must decide what they want to do. Today, they are brave and are doing amazing films, all on their own," shared the actress.

Kareena further added, "I have always been known as a 'glam' actor, so I have to keep that game going as well. Besides my acting abilities, I am also known for my glamorous personality. And I enjoy wearing both hats."