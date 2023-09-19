NSYNC, Backstreet Boys to co-headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

NSYNC and Backstreet Boys are rumored to headline Super Bowl halftime show 2024

NSYNC is reportedly joining forces with Backstreet Boys for a blockbuster performance at the Super Bowl next year.

Following their surprise reunion at the MTV VMAs 2023, fans are speculating the next big move for noughties boy band NSYNC.

The quintet announced their upcoming soundtrack, Better Place, for animated film Trolls Band Together, set for release on Sept. 29 last week.

There had also been rumors of a potential world tour; however, they were shortly quashed by sources in a report by Page Six.

Celebrity gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, revealed that NSYNC will be co-headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show with Backstreet Boys, in a response to demand of information on the subject.

“That IS the info,” wrote DeuxMoi on their Instagram Story, “& maybe some other boy bands.”

Users on Reddit deduced the other boy band being talked about is Backstreet Boys, due to their formation around the same window.

“Backstreet Boys and NSYNC might be headlining the Super Bowl,” posted one, asking for others’ opinion at the prospect.

“I'll take it, but I'd love something longer than a halftime show,” a user wrote in the comments.

“A reunion for them is exciting but idk if the Super Bowl is where I expected/wanted it,” stated another.

“I would lose my freakin mind,” a third expressed.