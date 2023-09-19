Parineeti Chopra's apartment gets new look ahead of wedding with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities have begun as the couple is all set to tie the knot on the coming weekend.



In a video shared by an Indian paparazzi page, Viral Bhayani, the Bollywood diva’s Mumbai house is seen getting lit up ahead of her grand wedding.



As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav will get married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.



Later, the wedding reception will be hosted by the couple in Chandigarh at the Taj Hotel on 30 September.



Earlier, in conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the young politician has expressed his heartfelt gratitude of having Parineeti as his life partner.

He said, "It was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life."

"She is a big blessing and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner," the groom-to-be shared.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.

Apart from close family members and friends, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress’ famous cousin-artist Priyanka Chopra-Jonas also attended the happy ceremony to give her best wishes to the affianced couple.