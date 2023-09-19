Britney Spears is not ‘thrilled’ for sister Jamie Lynn joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Britney Spears is reportedly upset of her sister Jamie Lynn competing on Dancing With the Stars.



Given the burden on her family and her recent breakup from spouse Sam Asghari, Britney believes this decision is made at a bad time.

"Britney wasn't initially thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing With the Stars. It's bad timing, especially with Britney dealing with her split with Sam," a source reveals, as per ET.

"She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings."

Jamie Lynn will be donning her dancing shoes and giving it her all in the forthcoming season of the ABC reality competition series, it was revealed last week.

In light of the current strikes, she intends to give SAG-AFTRA and the WGA her income from the show.

Jamie Lynn avoided a question regarding Britney by merely stating, "My 15-year-old was very motivated for me to do this."

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will begin airing on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET, and will be streamable on Hulu the following day.