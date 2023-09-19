Danniella Westbrook gets in trouble after defending Russell Brand amid allegations of rape

Danniella Westbrook triggered outrage on Monday when she voiced support for Russell Brand, describing him as "kind and funny."

This comes as Brand faces multiple allegations of rape, sexual assault, and predatory behavior, which threaten his career. These allegations surfaced after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, focusing on Brand's interactions with women during the peak of his mainstream TV popularity.

The 48-year-old comedian has been accused of rape, sexual assaults, emotional abuse spanning from 2006 to 2013, and further claims of controlling, abusive, and predatory conduct.

And Westbrook was among a minority of supporters to publicly defend the father-of-two while commenting on a recent YouTube video in which he denies any wrongdoing.

Posting on Sunday, before the Dispatches expose aired at 9:00pm, she wrote: 'Its disgusting what's being said about you. Never in my life have I met a more helpful kind and funny person.

Because you speak the truth and question agendas of certain things doesn't make you a target to be lied about . Wishing you the best we all know its lies. Sending love always mate.'

The post prompted an inevitable backlash, with commentators admitting they were surprised to see a woman supporting the comedian so publicly.

Responding to Westbrook, one Instagram user wrote: 'Just because it didn't happen to you it doesn't mean it didn't happen to anyone else.

'There is clear footage out there to show how he has portrayed HIMSELF and he has been proven sexually harass women.. Why can't that be enough not to be accept his behaviour. I'm shocked you're here in support of him.'

A second added: 'And this is why our daughters are unsafe. Rape apologists.'