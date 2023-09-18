 
Monday September 18, 2023
Supermom! Kylie Jenner steps out with son Aire to attend business meeting in LA

Kylie Jenner was spotted outside of Bratz HQ in Los Angeles over the weekend amid million-dollar deal

By Web Desk
September 18, 2023
Kylie Jenner attended a Los Angeles meeting with her son Aire over the weekend 

Kylie Jenner interweaved her mom duties with work life as she brought her toddler son Aire to a meeting in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 26-year-old makeup mogul looked stern in a low-cut, two-toned blue and white dress paired with denim boots with a kitten heel.

In photos obtained by BackGrid, Jenner was spotted heading to the Bratz head office in the city, carrying Aire, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, in her arm.

The Kardashians star was also followed by a male companion dressed in an all-black ensemble.

For the professional rendezvous, Kylie went for a soft, glowy makeup look, framed by dark locks pulled back into a loose updo.

Meanwhile, the star’s baby boy looked relaxed in a white T-shirt and jeans, completing the look with black and white sneakers.

His hair was neatly styled into five straight-back cornrows.

Jenner recently collaborated with the doll company to launch mini Bratz dolls designed after her many famous looks.

The 24-inches toys are currently available to pre-order on the brand’s official website, and slated to officially release on Jan. 1, 2024. 