Supermom! Kylie Jenner steps out with son Aire to attend business meeting in LA

Kylie Jenner attended a Los Angeles meeting with her son Aire over the weekend

Kylie Jenner interweaved her mom duties with work life as she brought her toddler son Aire to a meeting in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 26-year-old makeup mogul looked stern in a low-cut, two-toned blue and white dress paired with denim boots with a kitten heel.

In photos obtained by BackGrid, Jenner was spotted heading to the Bratz head office in the city, carrying Aire, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, in her arm.

The Kardashians star was also followed by a male companion dressed in an all-black ensemble.

For the professional rendezvous, Kylie went for a soft, glowy makeup look, framed by dark locks pulled back into a loose updo.

Meanwhile, the star’s baby boy looked relaxed in a white T-shirt and jeans, completing the look with black and white sneakers.

His hair was neatly styled into five straight-back cornrows.

Jenner recently collaborated with the doll company to launch mini Bratz dolls designed after her many famous looks.

The 24-inches toys are currently available to pre-order on the brand’s official website, and slated to officially release on Jan. 1, 2024.