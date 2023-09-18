No Young Kook dead: 'Live Your Own Life' actor was 74

No Young Kook died from cardiac arrest

Actor No Young Kook has passed away. He was 74.

The South Korean actor reportedly passed away from a cardiac arrest on Monday, Sept. 18.

No Young’s acting credits date back to the late ‘60s when he kicked off acting career in theatre.

He made his on-screen acting debut in 1975, and went on to appear in many television series and films, including Bravo, My Life, Taejong of Joseon, and The Scarlett Letter.

The late actor was most recently cast as a key supporting character in K-Drama Live Your Own Life, which is currently airing in KBS.

According to Hankyung, the K-drama’s production team will discuss its filming plans following his funeral.

UEE, Ha Jun, and Go Joo Won stars in the brand-new series. It centers on Lee Hyo-Sim, played by Uee, working as a fitness trainer to support her single mother and two siblings. She eventually strikes a romantic relationship with a director of a huge company Kang Tae-Ho, played by Ha-Joon.