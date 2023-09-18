Did Hayden Christensen date Natalie Portman?

Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman pose for a photoshoot

Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman enthralled fans with a display of their sizzling chemistry in the early days of Star Wars.

The twosome played the role of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala as forbidden lovers in the Star Wars prequel trilogy back in the late ‘90s.

Long after the culmination of their story, fans still wonder whether Christensen and Portman ever date in real life, owing to their compatible screen presence in the films.

According to MTV.com, the pair were rumored to have been romantically involved in 2000, shortly after the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, though it was never confirmed.

The Ahsoka actor dished on his off-screen dynamic with Portman in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, affirming one have to be a “little bit in love” with their fellow co-stars to astutely pull of being each other’s love interests in a project.

“You know, you have to a little bit [in love] if you’re really going to believe yourself in the role,” he told the outlet. We’re pretty good friends now, but you know, it’s something that you just have to sort of believe.”

Hence, it could be safely assumed that the former costars did share an intimate connection at some point.

Much to the fans dismay, however, the duo went on to move on with their respective partners.