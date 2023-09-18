Princess Diana’s famous black sheep sweater sells for millions at auction

Princess Diana’s famous and iconic black sheep sweater got its highest bid at the Sotheby’s latest Fashion Icons auction during New York Fashion Week at got sold at a whopping $1.1 million.
The transaction set records as the most money ever spent at auction for a piece owned by the late Princess of Wales.
In a 15-minute bidding war, the sweater went for a total of $1.143 million, according to a Sotheby's press release.
The initial bid was $190,000. An estimated price range of $50,000 to $80,000 was given for the knit.
The dress shattered the previous record held by Diana's aubergine evening gown by Victor Edelstein, which made fashion history when it sold for $604,800 in January.
The 1989 Diana-designed gown, which was also sold at auction by Sotheby's, brought in five times the pre-estimate.
The renowned sweater was set to be auctioned off in June, Sotheby's revealed.
A month before her royal wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Diana famously donned the outfit with a pair of blue trousers when she was 19 years old to see the then-Prince Charles play a polo match in June 1981.
