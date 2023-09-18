Princess Diana’s famous black sheep sweater sells for millions at auction

Princess Diana’s famous black sheep sweater sells for whopping $1.1 million

Princess Diana’s famous and iconic black sheep sweater got its highest bid at the Sotheby’s latest Fashion Icons auction during New York Fashion Week at got sold at a whopping $1.1 million.



The transaction set records as the most money ever spent at auction for a piece owned by the late Princess of Wales.

In a 15-minute bidding war, the sweater went for a total of $1.143 million, according to a Sotheby's press release.

The initial bid was $190,000. An estimated price range of $50,000 to $80,000 was given for the knit.

The dress shattered the previous record held by Diana's aubergine evening gown by Victor Edelstein, which made fashion history when it sold for $604,800 in January.

The 1989 Diana-designed gown, which was also sold at auction by Sotheby's, brought in five times the pre-estimate.

The renowned sweater was set to be auctioned off in June, Sotheby's revealed.

A month before her royal wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Diana famously donned the outfit with a pair of blue trousers when she was 19 years old to see the then-Prince Charles play a polo match in June 1981.