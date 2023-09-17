Inside Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness 'troubled’ marriage 

A clear indication that Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' marriage was facing difficulties surfaced before they officially announced their separation.
The Australian actress, aged 67, and the actor known for his role as Wolverine, aged 54, made their "dream" house available for rent in January.
The couple decided to rent out their $3.5 million holiday home in The Hamptons, New York, and were seeking a substantial monthly rent of $166,666 (equivalent to AUD$241,300) during the winter season, as reported by the New York Post.
Hugh and Deb had dedicated six years to renovating the property to fulfill items on their personal "bucket list."
'This was my lifelong dream. It's like, bucket list, tick it off. I've done it, and I loved it' Deborra-Lee told Architectural Digest of the home in a 2021 interview.
It comes after it was revealed that the couple's marriage was left 'broken' by the COVID pandemic, according to an insider who claimed the ongoing writers' strike further exacerbated their marital breakdown.
