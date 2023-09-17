Taylor Swift, Blake Lively stepped out in style for girls' night: See photos

Over the weekend in New York City, Taylor Swift and her close friend Blake Lively dressed up for a girls' night out.



The 36-year-old Gossip Girl star and the 33-year-old Cruel Summer singer had dinner at the hip restaurant Zero Bond. The two recently got back together.

Swift flaunted her sophisticated sense of style in a black miniskirt with pleats that stopped just above her knees.

She wore it with a black jumper that had three buttons along the front and was cropped. She wore knee-high brown boots and carried a tan purse over her shoulder to add some colour to her monotone outfit.

The Grammy-winning performer had blonde hair that was parted in the centre and fell in soft waves down to her shoulders. Her forehead was elegantly framed with fringe. She decked herself with a variety of delicate bracelets and gold-chained necklaces to complete her outfit. For a splash of colour, she added a tiny bit of reddish-orange lipstick.

Blake Lively matched her stylish outfit with a multicoloured tweed miniskirt that showed off her toned legs.

She wore it with a printed shirt and added a long-sleeved denim jacket that was left unbuttoned to the ensemble. She walked in closed-toed plaid heels and carried a chic denim-covered Chanel handbag.

Her long blonde hair fell gracefully down her shoulders and was parted on the side. The two pals walked through the crowded pavement after leaving the restaurant on their way to their next stop.

Since its beginning in 2015, Taylor and Blake have maintained a close bond. When they took a remarkable vacation to Queensland's Warner Bros. Movie World eight years ago, their relationship became widely known.



