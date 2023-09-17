'Hopeless romantic' Pete Davidson sets eyes on Britney Spears, leaves pals 'worried'

Pete Davidson is reportedly interested in dating Britney Spears

Pete Davidson is reportedly looking to date Britney Spears as both the stars navigate their single lives.

However, friends of the Toxic singer are not in the favor of the prospective romance, and believe it would be totally "toxic."

Speaking to RadarOnline, a source revealed, "Now that Pete's split from Chase Sui Wonders, he'd like to make sweet music with Britney."

"It might not be a pipe dream. After all, she posted one of his goofy Instagram videos last year and admitted it made her laugh," they continued.

Spears's estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star last month, on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences."

Meanwhile, the SNL alum ended his eight-month fling with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar around the same time.

"Pete's a hopeless romantic and loves having a woman on his arm. But he's recently sought treatment again for his mental health issues, and Britney's navigating her own messy breakup," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.

"Pals worry neither one of them is in the right headspace to start a new relationship and are convinced their hooking up would be a recipe for disaster!"