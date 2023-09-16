Michael Jackson’s son believes Beyonce channels his father's iconic appeal, not Harry Styles

Michael Jackson's son expressed that Harry Styles should never have been bestowed with the title of King of Pop.

In a revealing interview, Prince Jackson, 26, said his late dad "spent decades earning that crown while Harry got it in a couple of years".

Sign Of The Times singer Styles, 29, was crowned the King of Pop by Rolling Stone magazine last year.

But during the interview on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast, Prince said his father "spent decades" earning the title.

"There are people that came before my technology generation, and they had to work their whole life, their a*** off to get to where they got to," he said.

Describing the pop legend's work ethic, he said: "When he was getting ready during the rehearsals for This Is It he would come home real late at night. He didn't go to sleep easily.

"And he would come home with, he'd be physically look exhausted, he'd have a shake or eat a meal and go to working on music, go to his room, start writing or harmonising and mead to try and figure out another song."

The 26-year-old said his father saw himself as the "greatest of all time" - and claimed to be "bigger” than infamous chart star and pop rival Prince.

Jackson died suddenly at just 50-years-old in 2009 from an overdose, when his son was just 12.

One of the most famous men in the world, his infamous career was rocked by near-constant scandal — including repeated child sex abuse allegations.

As of 2019, the music mogul was still one of the world’s highest- earning singers, raking in an incredible £150million every year.

Jackson's eldest son claimed that no current star compares to his dad as an artist - although he thinks Beyonce comes the closest to his father's appeal.

Prince is currently working with Hollywood producer Graham King on a biopic about his father's life and career that has been eight years in the making.

Prince, whose full name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., is the eldest son of Michael and his second wife, Debbie Rowe.

He works as an actor and producer, known for Daybreak, Hangin' with the Homeboys, and Nano: Hold On, according to IMDb.

When the couple divorced in 1999, Rowe relinquished custody and full parental rights of their two children, Prince and his younger sister Paris.

Jackson had a third child, Blanket, in 2002.