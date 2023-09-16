Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for 'hysterics' at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have turned Invictus Games into a fun gala with their presence, have received fresh backlash from their critics for some of their stunts in Germany.
Royal biographer Angela Levin has appeared hitting out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her new tweet, “It is hard to believe that all the hysterics at the Invictus Games around Harry and Meghan are genuine.”
"This year it seems that the wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women have been used as backcloth so H and M can promote themselves and their original image. Shocking," said Levin.
Harry, who is the patron of the Invictus Games, enjoying the Games arrived in Germany last week to open the games 2023.
King Charles III's younger son Harry received a standing ovation as he opened Invictus Games in Germany, the sixth tournament for injured service people. Meghan Markle joined her husband on the fourth day of the games.
Meghan Markle flew in from California to Dusseldorf, Germany, to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games
