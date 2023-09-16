Joe Jonas encouraged by brothers to end 'unhappy' marriage with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas was backed by his brothers to divorce Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers star filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage earlier this month, on the grounds that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

An insider told InTouch Weekly that the pair had been “having marriage trouble for close to a year,” ascribing most of their issues to work-life balance, which became a fantasy following the birth of their second child last year.

Jonas and Turner were together for two years before tying the knot in 2019. The pair is parents to two daughters, Willa, 3, newborn, 1, together.

The pair’s alleged contrasting nature and resentment towards each other pertaining to their respective careers ended up becoming the elephant in the room they were too afraid to face.

Ultimately, Joe’s brothers, Nick and Kevin, stepped up to push him to “rip the band-aid off.”

“Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted,” the insider shared. “So his brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention.”