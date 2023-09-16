Natalie Portman dismisses the 'reductive' idea of female gaze in filmmaking

Natalie Portman spoke out on the debate of gender incogruity in the film industry, branding the concept of a female gaze onscreen “reductive.”
Speaking to Vanity Fair ahead of the release of her film, May December, the Thor actress doubled down on the notion of female directors being offered the same opportunites as male counterparts.
However, she noted, “The experience of working with a director has to do with the individual and it doesn’t relate to gender.”
Portman explained: “To say that a female director has a particular gaze is reductive of women’s individuality and points of view.”
The dialogue around the significance of female gaze behind the lens generally stems from the lack of characterization of female roles, which undermines their presence on screen to a mere eye candy.
The mom of two argued director Todd Haynes, who helms Portman’s upcoming film, has an “in-depth understanding of human behavior. His female characters are complex and multidimensional.”
May December centers on Hollywood actress, played by Portman, who travels to meet a married couple to get an insight on their notorious tabloid romance in the past.
