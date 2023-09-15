Katie Price faces parenting emergency

Katie Price faced parenting emergency as her son Harvey was taken to hospital after he called her up in tears.

Prior to seeking treatment, Harvey, aged 21, had expressed concerns about issues with his ear, which prompted his mother, the 45-year-old glamour model, to take her son with disabilities for medical attention. Katie discussed his challenges on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

'I'm going to see Harvey on Wednesday, he's having real problems with his ear. They've syringed his ear out at the hospital again yesterday.

'He's calling me going - crying - "Mum!'', and all that.'

Harvey is blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability and is one of the 2,000 people in the UK with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder.

Katie was Harvey's primary caregiver until he turned 19. Since then he's been living independently at the specialist further education institute National Star College in Gloucestershire.

She continued: 'Last night when he went to bed they put a bandage around his head to stop him doing that with his ear.

'So he's phoning me feeling sorry for himself. I'm going to go see him on Wednesday.'

Katie continued: 'All he wants to do is stay in a hotel and I know why, because he wants all the room service.

'But his behaviour is so bad at the moment and his ear doesn't help. Like, I can bring him home but he will smash everything.'

Back in July, Harvey set an impressive Guinness World Record for the longest drawing of a train.