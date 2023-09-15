Kate Middleton, Prince William to surprise Harry on his birthday?

Prince Harry, who turned 39 on Friday (September 15) and got special birthday wishes from his fans and loved ones, would surely be surprised if his estranged father King Charles III or brother Prince William mark his occasion in any way.

The Duke of Sussex has not not yet received a public happy birthday message from any of his royal relatives.

The Prince and Princess of Wales could make Harry's day more memorable if they wish him a very happy birthday or join the Duke at the Invictus Games to celebrate his big day.

However, the Royal Family no longer send public birthday wishes to those who are not senior working members. And it is not expected that any senior member of the royal family will travel to Germany to surprise harry on his big day.

Harry is also not expected to see them when he jets home via London this weekend.

There are reports that King Charles and Prince William may wish Harry on his birthday “behind close doors” but there would not be any public celebrations. The firm will not officially send any message to the Duke on public forums.

"Although we have seen warm happy birthday wishes for Prince Harry in the past, the recent trend on social media is for the Royal Family to only share a birthday post for the main working members of the family,” royal expert Christine Ross told Express UK.



"This creates a clear, easy boundary for the social media posts and eliminates any uncertainty on who will or won’t be wished a happy birthday,” he explained.



The expert went on to allude that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton might exchange “calls or texts” with Prince Harry and his family.

“But the Royal Family is clearly trying to keep their relationship and interactions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex private and behind closed doors for the time being," Christine added.