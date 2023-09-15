Grimes dodges Elon Musk drama during first public appearance after third child

Grimes dodges Elon Musk drama during her first public appearance after third child

Grimes made her first public appearance after her Twitter drama with ex Elon Musk along with the confirmation of their third secret child.

The Canadian musician moderated a live debate on the topic, “Has the sexual revolution failed?” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Facing off against British journalist Louse Perry and Red Scare podcaster Anna Khachiyan, the Genesis singer debated the affirmative, alongside writer and podcaster Sarah Haider.

“Women could become obsolete in five years,” the tech mogul’s ex argued, expressing her concerns over the unrestrained advancement of AI.

She also denounced the digital age and its affect on contemporary pornography, vis-à-vis ease of access.

“I wouldn’t want my kids to see it, I think it harms relationships,” she voiced her apprehension.

The all-girl team won the debate by 51 percent audience votes.

Throughout the night, though, the Vancouver native did not discuss her ex-boyfriend Musk or their recently-revealed third child.

The Space X founder has garnered a lot of media attention over the release of his new biography, Elon Musk, authored by Walter Isaacson., which revealed that Musk and Grimes secretly share a third child, Techno Mechanicus.

Briefly afterwards, Grimes took to X (previously Twitter) to confront Musk and his current baby mama, Neuralink director Shivon Zilis about keeping her children from her.

However, the two women quickly resolved the issue and had nothing but praises for each other in subsequent X posts, with Grimes confirming the rumours about Techno and Zilis congratulating her on the news.

Notably, Musk has remained silent on the issue.