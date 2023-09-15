Caitlyn Jenner claims Kim Kardashian 'calculated' her fame in upcoming docuseries

Caityln Jenner made some exclusive revelations about Kim Kardashian in an upcoming documentary

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian "calculated her fame from the beginning" in an upcoming docuseries, House of Kardashian.



In a newly released trailer of Sky’s docuseries based on the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner’s ex-spouse said, "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'"



Kardashian’s longtime family friend and Girl Gone Wild founder, Joe Francis, made another revelation in the documentary, stating that the Skims founder’s 2000s tape with her ex Ray J was released "to create a controversy."

As per Variety, the three part docuseries will give insight into the lives of Kris Jenner and her controversial clan by speaking to people closest to them.

While talking about her involvement in the docuseries, Caitlyn shared, "I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years."



"I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren," concluded the former Olympian.



Directed by Katie Hindley and produced by 72 Films, House of Kardashian will be released on October 8 on Sky Documentaries.

Reportedly, the upcoming docuseries promises to be explosive as the Kardashian-Jenner family do not have any editorial control over it.









