‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Concert movie boost Presales to $65M+, $100M in Opening

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert movie is searing at the top at the Box Office in advance sales.



According to sources, the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie has sold more than $65 million worth of advance tickets.

We're told that number includes the main three U.S. circuits, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, as well as Cineplex in Canada and Cinépolis in Mexico.

That amount, which was recorded just before the opening dates of blockbuster superhero films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($60M) and The Batman ($42M), has already surpassed that of the U.S. and Canada.

Eras Tour continues to fall short of the Spider-Man: No Way Home pandemic presales record, which stood at $120M prior to the film's debut.

According to a number of distribution sources, a $100M debut for the Eras Tour would not surprise them.

If this movie grosses more than $70M, it won't be considered a failure as a concert film.

Already, the Swifties' attendance is expected to outperform the whole domestic runs of prior concert films like Michael Jackson's This Is It ($72M in 2009), Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($73M), and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert ($65.2M final in 2008).