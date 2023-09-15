Miriam Margolyes receives good news amid Holly Willoughby apology

BBC announces Miriam Margolyes' exciting role in Doctor Who's 60th anniversary celebrations in November.

The Harry Potter star, 81, will be the voice behind Beep The Meep, who is the iconic creature adapted from The Star Beast comic.

Speaking about her casting, Miriam said: 'I'm relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.'

Following Jodie Whittaker's departure from the titular role she will appear alongside returning stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate in the upcoming episodes.

According to sources, Miriam was a 'natural choice' to appear in the role for the upcoming episodes.

A source told The Sun: 'With an acting career almost as old as Doctor Who itself, it's a surprise to think she hasn't already featured in an episode over the past six decades.

'But that only makes her even more of a prestige addition to a cast that already features Neil Patrick Harris and Catherine Tate, who returns to play the Doctor's assistant Donna Noble.

'The show's creators felt that she was such a great character in real life that she was a natural choice to play the character she will have on the sci-fi show, which the BBC are keeping a closely guarded secret.'

It comes after Holly was forced to apologise twice yesterday (September 13) after Miriam Margoyles swore twice on live TV.