Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan ‘lock horns’ over major decision

Mark Wright confessed to having a disagreement with his wife Michelle Keegan regarding the final touches of their home.

The couple, both 36, recently finished the extensive £3.5 million renovation of their house, located in Wright's cherished home county, after nearly four years of dedicated work on the ambitious project.

Wright, sharing the update on Instagram on Wednesday, revealed that their most recent progress came after a difference of opinion with his actress wife.

Sharing footage of an open plan seating area adjacent to the entrance hall, the former TOWIE cast-member said they were at loggerheads over whether or not to close it off.

He said: 'We have a massive decision with this house - do we have doors here, or not? I think it looks better when you walk in and you see all the way through, but Michelle's point of view is that when you're on the couch it feels more homely if you shut yourself in a bit.'

For reality star-turned-presenter Wright and his actress wife, moving into their forever home - built from scratch after they purchased the land for £1.3million in 2019 - has taken almost two years.

During that time, the couple have frequently shared their journey, from original architect designs to choosing the right marble for their kitchen surfaces, on their @wrightyhome Instagram account - which has amassed 570,000 followers.