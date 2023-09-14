Blast injures JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, several others in Mastung

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah in a hospital in Mastung on September 14, 2023. — Social media

MASTUNG: At least 11 people including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah were injured in a blast that took place in Mastung, Balochistan on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the blast took place near a vehicle which injured Hamdullah and several others.



Police rushed to the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.

Mustang Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sasoli said that three injured including the JUI-F leader had been shifted to a hospital in Quetta, adding that Hamdullah's condition is out of danger.

More to follow...