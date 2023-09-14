Inside *NSYNC’s special bracelets commissioned ‘ASAP’ for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift had an epic fangirl moment when *NSYNC reunited on-stage to present the award for the Best Pop Video at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

However, it seems that the popular ’90s band, which consists of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, were also Swifties as they had a special gesture for the Lavender Haze singer.

Taylor Swift recently wrapped the US and the Mexican leg of her massive Eras Tour, and a common gesture among the fans had been to share friendship bracelets. As a nod to her popular tour, NSYNC’s Lance Bass had reached out to an accessory brand to design bracelets “ASAP.”

The brand raved about getting to be part of the special moment by posting images from the event in an Instagram post.

After announcing the categories during the show, Timberlake stepped forward to present "the unstoppable" Swift with the award for her Anti-Hero music video.



When the singer stepped on to the stage, she was visibly ecstatic to meet her pop idols and she gushed over the band in her speech as well.

“I had your dolls,” Swift announced Kirkpatrick corrected playfully, “Marionettes!”

Swift continued, “Like, are you doing something? What's going to happen now ... They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is!”

*NSYNC all coyly smiled as Chasez and Kirkpatrick made “shhhh” motions with their hands.

Swift then added, “You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets.”