Emily Ratajkowski shares what she is looking in a man to date?

Emily Ratajkowski is up to say goodbye to her single life and continue dating but what kind of man?

Ratajkowski jokingly revealed her qualifications for anyone who would be interested in spending some quality time with her in a hilarious voiceover that she released on TikTok on Wednesday.

“Newly single me deciding to date anyone who wanted to take me to dinner,” text over the selfie video reads.

“Grateful this period of the healing process has passed,” Ratajkowski captioned the post.

@emrata grateful this period of the healing process has passed





The London native, after four years of marriage, filed for divorce from her spouse, the producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, in 2022. The couple shares a son Sylvester Apollo, 2.

“It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” a source told People magazine in July ahead of the divorce filing.

Ratajkowski revealed that she nearly declined the Uncut Gems producer when he proposed during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following their wedding.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn't have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah,’” she recalled. However, he was able to recover with quick thinking and a sweet gesture by taking “the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

The Blurred Lines model confessed that the divorce caused her to experience “all of the emotions” just one month after she filed for divorce.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity,” Ratajkowski told Harper's Bazaar in their November 2022 Home issue.

“Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay.”