Prince Harry's 'miserable' demeanor embarrassed Meghan Markle on date night

Prince Harry's demeanor raised eyebrows during a recent outing in Los Angeles concert with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Sources described him as appearing "miserable." According to insiders, this has led to increased tension between the couple, as Meghan reportedly expressed her frustration over Harry's demeanor, urging him not to embarrass them.



Meghan, on the other hand, had a fantastic time at the concert, even letting loose on the dance floor with her mother.

However, having Harry appear visibly reserved in the background during what was meant to be a fun date night left a significant damper on the evening.

As a result, it came as no surprise that when Meghan returned for her second concert just four days later on September 4, Prince Harry was noticeably absent.

Sources suggest that these orchestrated public outings meant to portray happiness might be losing their appeal for Harry, who is becoming increasingly disinterested in such staged appearances.

The dynamics between the royal couple continue to be a subject of intrigue for royal enthusiasts and the public alike.