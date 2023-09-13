Prince William issues big statement after Prince Harry's meaningful speech

Prince William gives a crucial advice to his younger brother Prince Harry

Prince William has made his first statement since Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry delivered a joint speech at Invictus Games.

The Prince of Wales met builders on a site in west London on Wednesday to talk about the prevalence of suicide in the construction industry, revealing that mental health as one of his key themes of his public work.

The photos from the future King's latest outing were shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media handles with his visionary statement.



William seemingly sent a message to his younger brother Harry with his post as he highlighted the importance of willingness to listen others after the Duke's address at the Invictus Games.

King Charles III's eldest son wrote: "Mental health matters just as much as physical safety on a construction site. We can strengthen each other's foundations with compassion, empathy and a willingness to listen."



The future King added: "Shockingly, an average of two suicides occur every working day in the construction industry here in the UK. However, there are lots of brilliant organisations like @matesinmind who provide support to those in need of someone to turn to. Always remember there’s strength in seeking help."

Prince Harry, who will turn 39 on Friday (September 15) left fans guessing with his words in his speech, saying: "First to the friends and family that are here, I understand that a lot of the competitors are hopefully sleeping after a very long day. But this is your chance to connect with each other because everyone here is in a different phase of their healing process, whether as an individual or as a family."

The Duke added: "The fact of the matter is, everybody in this room has some form of a shared experience so use this moment to connect with each other. Swap photos, swap numbers. Have a wonderful evening!"

However, Prince William's words seem to be a reaction to his younger brother's meaningful speech as Kate's husband said: "Always remember there’s strength in seeking help."