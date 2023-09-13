Jennifer Garner unwraps heartwarming surprise for her father

Jennifer Garner surprised her father, William John Garner, with a nostalgic joy ride in his childhood car during her weekend trip to West Virginia

The actress renowned for her role in Elektra delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a snapshot of herself alongside her delighted father, standing beside a 1948 Studebaker Champion. The caption for the photo carousel, visible to her 14.6 million followers, simply read, "36 hours at home."



In an additional heartwarming note about the picture with her father, she disclosed, "Dad's early birthday surprise: a ride in his childhood car — 1948 Studebaker Champion — with kind and generous David King." Her father is set to celebrate his 85th birthday on September 21.

Whether Jennifer purchased the car as a gift or if her father already owned it remains undisclosed.

In the photo, the 51-year-old star of Alias looked radiant while embracing a makeup-free look. She wore her chestnut brown locks loose around her shoulders and opted for a casual ensemble, donning a simple grey T-shirt paired with dark denim jeans.



The heartwarming moment captured the essence of a special father-daughter bond.