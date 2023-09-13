Lizzo uninvited from MTV VMAs 2023 amid sexual harassment allegations?

Lizzo’s notable absence from the 2023 VMAs, held on September 12, raised speculations on her invitation status in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit filed by her former employees.

The About Damn Time singer was prominently missing from the red carpet appearances, with no event photos featuring the A-list musician having surfaced.

The Grammy-winning sensation, 35, is facing a lawsuit filed by three former employees on August 1. The lawsuit extends to her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and dance captain Shirley Quigley.

The employees, identified as backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, levelled a series of grave accusations, including claims of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment, according to an official press release.

Several of Lizzo’s former collaborators have stepped forward in support of the accusers. Moreover, at least six more collaborators have come forward with further allegations against Lizzo.

Meanwhile, the infamously body-positive singer has vehemently denied these “false accusations.”

Now, Lizzo’s absence from the VMAs has ignited speculation, with rumors swirling that she might not have been invited due to the ongoing allegations.

While the Juice singer has skipped past VMAs, most notably in 2021 for a rather NSFW reason, for which she incidentally won an award, her absence this time remains unexplained.

The singer has not offered any rationale for missing the VMAs as well.