Meghan Markle may steal Prince Harry's thunder at his event

Meghan Markle has finally shut down split rumours with her husband Prince Harry as she arrived in Germany to join him, but her presence may take away the Duke's thunder.

Harry, who has been all smiles and in high spirits since he opened the games to support injured and sick service men and women, would not be shining in the same way as he was doing without her wife as the Duchess may overshadow the Duke's show with her attention seeking stunts at the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry enjoys Games in Germany

King Charles III's younger son looks more of himself and carefree whenever he appears alone at public events, while Meghna's company makes him more careful and upset as he feels guarded by her wife, according to some experts.







On the other hand, Meghan was all excited and delighted while taking flight to the Europe ahead of Harry's birthday even though the couple would be seen withot their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The former Suits star will reportedly celebrate Harry’s 39th birthday, which falls on September 15, during the event, surprising him with a 'significant' gift on his big day, before her departure, Meghan teased her husband as she enjoyed Harry's favourite fast food in his absence.

The Duchess opted for a casual look as she checked in at LAX Airport in Los Angeles for her flight to London on Monday evening. Meghan looked more relax in sailor-style Polina wide-legged trousers with a matching navy V-neck jumper.