Ozzy Osbourne to undergo spine surgery to curb excessive 'pain,' 'discomfort'

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo a fourth surgery

Ozzy Osbourne offered an update on his health after extensive spinal surgery following a fall and near-fatal bike accident last year.

In the latest episode of his podcast with his wife Sharon and children, son Jack and daughter Kelly, the 74-year-old singer confessed to being in “a lot of pain and discomfort.”

He also revealed that he is set to undergo a fourth operation.

After Jack asked him to expand on his health condition, the Black Sabbath singer shared, "My lower back is, I’m going for an epidural soon because what’s happening, what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed, below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of 'em."

"All I know is right now, I’m in a lot of pain, I’m in a lot of discomfort,” he continued. “I said to the doctor yesterday, you know what I’ve heard, which I have.

“People have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone. Sharon then said the doctor said they don’t know if the surgery it will work or not,” the rocker added.

Osbourne has undergone several surgeries to cure his years-old spinal injury that has affected his mobility.

The singer has also been battling Parkinson’s disease in 2020.