Aerosmith forced to postpone farewell tour as Steven Tyler suffers injury

Aerosmith were left with no choice but to postpone their farewell tour following the concert in Chicago on Saturday, as their frontman suffered a vocal cord injury.

Steven Tyler, 75, known for his impressive vocal range, took to the band’s official Twitter handle, no known as X, to let fans know of the extent of his injury.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” wrote the musician.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The Dream On singer shared a list of rescheduled dates while also announcing that ‘all previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates.’

However, for the fans unable to attend can also opt for a refund. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.

Rescheduled dates on the tour included stops in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland.

Aerosmith began its farewell tour, Peace Out, in Philadelphia at the beginning of September with 40 shows scheduled on the calendar.

This is not the first time Tyler faced an injury that led to the disruption of the shows. Back in December 2022, the band cancelled the final two shows of their Las Vegas residency due to Tyler’s health concerns.