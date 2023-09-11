Priyanka Chopra spends an 'incredible weekend' with Jonas Brothers

Priyanka Chopra dropped a series of pictures from her 'incredible weekend' at the Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra was spotted cheering for her husband Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers concert which took place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Baywatch actress dropped a series of pictures from her 'incredible weekend' on Instagram, featuring her husband, Jonas Brothers, Joe Russo and daughter Malti Marie.

In the first two pictures, the 41-year-old was seen admiring her husband.

Between her carousel, the Quantico star has also shared a photo featuring Jonas Brothers, depicting their unbreakable bond.

Joe Russo, who is an executive producer of the spy action thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka, was seen enjoying with her at the concert.

The last picture from the actress' post featuring her daughter won the hearts of fans.

Earlier, the internationally celebrated artist has turned into an 'amazing host' for her friend Preity Zinta at her husband’s concert.

The Veer Zara actress also penned a sweet note, expressing her gratitude for her former B-town pal.