Meghan Markle fears ex-husband will expose marriage secrets to world

Meghan Markle could be anticipating a major blow to her rebrand as her ex-husband is said to be offered a tell-all book about their failed marriage.



The Duchess of Sussex was married to film producer Trevor Engelson for two years before blindsiding him by filing for divorce on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences” in 2013.

According to Ok! Magazine, royal author Neil Sean claimed Engelson has been offered multiple deals to gain a first-hand insight into his marriage with the Suits alum.

“Many agents have offered him big deals and big money when Meghan was at the height of her fame. I would think that he will take stock and look at all options,” Sean claimed.

As a result, the royal author believed Meghan is “bound to be petrified,” given the producer takes on any offer, as he noted, “He would truly have a remarkable story because after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like to be married the first time around to the actress.”

“I have met him briefly and he strikes me as a nice, caring man who clearly has moved on. However, there is no escape from his story,” he continued.

Sean also dished on the potential angle of Engelson’s prospective book, saying, “His story would be the inside track on how ruthless, ambitious and determined she was.”

“If he talks about how he was dumped and why, then it could be explosive. Meghan is not known for keeping any friends from her past and Trevor’s story so far is a huge mystery,” he added.