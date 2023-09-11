Paul Simon shares about singing, giving live performances despite hearing impairment

Paul Simon drops new song despite of having hearing impairment

At a post-screening Q&A for In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, the Alex Gibney documentary that had its global debut at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, Paul Simon discussed his left ear hearing loss and his capacity to keep playing; and he even gave a live performance.

“I haven’t accepted it entirely, but I’m beginning to,” Simon spoke on stage with director Gibney and addressed the Princess of Wales Theatre audience. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter had initially disclosed his hearing impairment in May.

“I play the guitar every day. It’s the instrument that allows me to express myself creatively. But it’s also where I go for solace. If I’m feeling … ‘whatever.’ So it’s a very crucial thing to me. You know, something happens to you when you have some sort of disability that changes your awareness or changes how you interact with life,” Simon added while opening up to the TIFF audience.

He emphasized that his left ear had not recovered hearing, making it difficult for him to resume live performances.

“Usually, when I finished an album I went out and toured with it, and then I have the opportunity to really investigate the piece. And then it evolves to another standard, and goes further,” Simon insisted.

“Although a week from now I’m going to try and work with two guitarists who will play the parts that I played on the record, and see if I can sing the piece. I’m not sure how I can integrate my voice with the guitars,” the famed one-half of the iconic ’60s duo Simon & Garfunkel added.

In Gibney's documentary, Simon can be seen experimenting with the sound of his most recent album, Seven Psalms, in his Wimberly, Texas, home studio. Simon admitted in Toronto that he hasn't recently listened to Seven Psalms but that a new song is finished.

“I wrote a new song called ‘When I Learned to Play Guitar,’ but I don’t know if I’ll ever do anything with it,” he told the audience at the TIFF premiere.