Kourtney Kardashian to welcome twins after undergoing urgent fetal surgery?

Kourtney Kardashian’s miracle pregnancy has been a subject of interest among the fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan since the announcement in June.



The Kardashians star, who is reportedly due to deliver her baby around October, is believed to be carrying twins, owing to her maternal age and its complications.

The speculation comes after the television personality wrote that the doctors saved “a baby” in a recent Instagram update about undergoing emergency fetal surgery last week.

“I think Kourtney Kardashian is having twins and the surgery she underwent was either a amnioreduction or Selective Fetoscopic Laser Photocolagulation,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“Identical (momo or modi aka share a placenta) Twins are highly likely in Ivf pregnancies,” they explained. “She says that the doctors saved “a baby” because there is usually one twin who is more at risk.”

“Plus, the timeline adds up for when TTTS is discovered and treated. Coming from a TTTS twin mom,” the fan added.

The comment section of the post was shortly flooded with expressions of agreements and further speculations that Kourtney and Travis were aided by In Vitro Fertilization to conceive.

“I’m also a twin mom but to di/di twins! It def could be possible!” expressed a user.

“Twins (and triplets and quads) were common with IVF as they used to put in as many as possible and hoped for the best,” another noted.

Kourtney first revealed her pregnancy to the world during a Blink-182 concert in June, taking her husband Travis Barker, and his bandmates by surprise.