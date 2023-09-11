Kevin Spacey to unveil 'whole new creative side' of him following sex abuse acquittal

Kevin Spacey was on trial over charges of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is looking to give his Hollywood career another shot, two months after being acquitted of sexual assault charges.

The 64-year-old actor was found not guilty of sex crimes in London in July, prompting him to anticipate a career revival in the industry.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a friend of Spacey dished on the actor’s future prospects, branding him “one of the most talented human beings on the planet.”

"I've known Kevin for many years. I knew he was innocent. I knew why these charges were being brought. I understood how wrong the whole thing was," claimed Geoffrey Mark about the accusations.

"[He] is one of the most talented human beings on the planet and he needs to get his career back, because we're missing out on all the wonderful performances he’s still got a lot left in him. So let's leave all this nonsense behind."

Mark also hinted that the House of Cards alum is "going to do something new and creative because that's who Kevin is.

“And we're going to see a whole new creative side of him come out,” he continued. “Most folks are going to say, wow, I never knew. There's a lot more coming, good stuff coming, and I'm thrilled to see it.”

Spacey was on trial in a London court over nine sex offenses for assaulting four men from 2001 to 2013.