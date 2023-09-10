Amanda Bynes unveils major changes in appearance after seeking inpatient treatment

Amanda Bynes was spotted out and about with her iconic heart-shaped face tattoo looking visibly lighter.

The Nickelodeon alum, 37, who had begun her tattoo removal procedure around a year ago, was snapped in Los Angeles, over a month after being admitted into an Orange County treatment facility.

Bynes had made her first public appearance after entering the inpatient treatment facility around two weeks ago.

Along with her face tattoo getting lighter, the She’s the Man star also looked strikingly different; her previously jet-black hair and eyebrows dyed to a platinum blonde.

The former child star had sported the minimalistic heart tattoo on her right cheek since 2019.



But in early 2022, in the weeks leading up to her conservatorship hearing, the Easy A actress announced that she has begun the removal process for the face tattoo.

Now, a year later, it appears that the tattoo removal, which typically takes two years and 10-12 sessions, is on track. Where there was once an asymmetrical heart outline now lays a mere shadow of the tattoo.

The Love Wrecked actress previously sought help from a different outpatient treatment facility after experiencing a ‘psychotic episode’ in March of this year. However, she later enrolled herself in a more intensive inpatient treatment program in order to avoid solitude.

TMZ sources revealed that Bynes has graduated from her initial status at the facility and is now in a minimal supervision group, which allows her to make scheduled excursions around town.